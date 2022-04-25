Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Date Potentially Leaked - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the PlayStation 5 on January 28 of this year, while the PC version has yet to get a release date.

It appears the release date for the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection might have been leaked via a blog post on the Epic Games Store.

The blog post mentioned the release date for several games including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which had a release date of June 20 before it was removed.

"Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release date is June 20, 2022," read the report before it removed and changed to say "coming soon."

Read details on the collection below:

Graphics

First off, graphic updates. Here’s a look at the options players can select from:

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30 frames per second target framerate.

– For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30 frames per second target framerate. Performance Mode – We carried over the high framerate PlayStation 4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60 frames per second frame rate.

– We carried over the high framerate PlayStation 4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60 frames per second frame rate. Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120 frames per second (requires a compatible 120hz display) at a 1080p resolution.

Features:

Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 console, the load time is near instant so you can jump into the action faster than Nate or Chloe can draw their weapons (which, if you’ve seen Chloe take on a band of mercenaries before, is pretty fast). Enjoy Spatial 3D Audio (via built-in TV speakers or analogue / USB stereo headphones) and know where the shots are coming from and immerse yourself in the ambience of the locations across both games. With the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, we’ve fine-tuned the rumble and resistance here: feeling the 4×4 vehicles roll along in your hands or landing a punch and then rope swinging to safety has never been so rewarding.

