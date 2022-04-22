Dying Light 2 Stay Human Sales Top 5 Million Units in 1 Month - Sales

Publisher and developer Techland announced Dying Light 2 Stay Human has sold over five million units worldwide as of February 28, 2022.

The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 4, 2022.

The original Dying Light has also sold over 20 million units worldwide, announced Techland.

"The success of the Dying Light franchise is a great example of the unforgettable experiences we create for our players," said Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka.

New content will be revealed for Dying Light 2 Stay Human next week, including "some highly requested features."

