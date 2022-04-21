The House of the Dead: Remake Headed to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on April 28 - News

Publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio announced The House of the Dead: Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia on April 28 for $24.99 / €24.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo switch on April 7.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. A classic arcade rail-shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards.

Key Features:

Well known arcade classic with modern graphics and controls.

True to the original gameplay.

Local two-player multiplayer.

multiplayer. Multiple endings.

Photo mode.

Achievements.

Armory with unlockable weapons.

Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a new game mode.

Gallery with encountered enemies and bosses.

