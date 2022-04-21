KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Launches July 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Monkeycraft announced KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 8.

The collection includes Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil. The game features improved graphics, adjustable difficulty settings, and a two-player co-op mode.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Klonoa is back! KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series brings back KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and KLONOA 2: Lunatea’s Veil remastered in one collection to fans new and old. Get ready to set off on an adventure to save the world!

Key Features:

Run and jump while using your Wind Ring to grab and throw your enemies. Adjust the difficulty levels to test your skills.

Enlist a friend in two-player co-op, if you need help.

