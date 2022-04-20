Shadowrun Trilogy Launches June 21 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Harebrained Schemes announced Shadowrun Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 21. Pre-orders are available here.

The collection includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition.

View the console release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

Shadowrun Trilogy is a collection of three critically acclaimed role-playing games in the iconic fantasy-cyberpunk Shadowrun setting. The Shadowrun Trilogy, a remastered release of the Shadowrun Returns RPGs originally released by Harebrained Schemes, has been updated for a console experience, with upscaled graphics, improved performance, and controller-optimized gameplay.

Originally funded via Kickstarter in just 28 hours, and the first Kickstarter-funded game to launch after raising over $1 million, Shadowrun Returns is a story-rich RPG with turn-based tactical combat set in the celebrated Shadowrun universe. Designed by Jordan Weisman, the creator of the original Shadowrun tabletop RPG, Shadowrun Returns released to critical acclaim for PC and mobile platforms, with two sequels released shortly afterwards. The standalone sequels, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition, join Shadowrun Returns as the Shadowrun Trilogy.

