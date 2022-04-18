By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Emulators Reportedly Leaked for Nintendo Switch Online

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 529 Views

Nintendo might be updating its Nintendo Switch Online service with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators, according to a leak spotted by Twitter user Trash_Bandatcoot.

The emulators are called Hiyoko for the Game Boy/Game Boy Color and Sloop for the Game Boy Advance. The leaks makes it look like the emulators were developed by Nintendo's Europe R&D team.

Twitter user Mondo_Mega has revealed a long list of games that have been tested on the emulators. This includes Golden Sun, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Metroid Fusion, Kingdom Hearts: Chan of Memories, Mario Party Advance, Metroid: Zero Mission, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, and more.

It should be noted that just because a game was tested on the emulators doesn't mean they will be made available on Nintendo Switch Online if the emulators do get an official release. It also isn't known if the emulators will be part of the base Nintendo Switch Online or if they will be part of the Expansion Pack.

6 Comments
Mr Puggsly (5 hours ago)

GBA was last truly great platform.

Pemalite (2 hours ago)

If they bring Lufia: Ruins of Lore I hope they bring the SNES games over...

Doctor_MG (4 hours ago)

This will be announced at E3 and launch in September/October.

Switch online with NES launched in September of 2018. SNES games were added September 2019. N64 and Sega Genesis games were added October 2021.

JWeinCom Doctor_MG (3 hours ago)

Hate to break it to you, but E3 isn't happening this year. Might be a big June direct anyway though.

Doctor_MG JWeinCom (3 hours ago)

I meant during their usual presentation around E3. Just because E3 isn't going to happen itself doesn't mean Nintendo wont have a presentation around the same time.

ireadtabloids (5 hours ago)

I’m excited to see what comes from this in a few months after seeing this.

