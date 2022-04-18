Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Emulators Reportedly Leaked for Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo might be updating its Nintendo Switch Online service with Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators, according to a leak spotted by Twitter user Trash_Bandatcoot.

The emulators are called Hiyoko for the Game Boy/Game Boy Color and Sloop for the Game Boy Advance. The leaks makes it look like the emulators were developed by Nintendo's Europe R&D team.

Twitter user Mondo_Mega has revealed a long list of games that have been tested on the emulators. This includes Golden Sun, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Metroid Fusion, Kingdom Hearts: Chan of Memories, Mario Party Advance, Metroid: Zero Mission, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, and more.

It should be noted that just because a game was tested on the emulators doesn't mean they will be made available on Nintendo Switch Online if the emulators do get an official release. It also isn't known if the emulators will be part of the base Nintendo Switch Online or if they will be part of the Expansion Pack.

