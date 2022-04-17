LEGO Builder's Journey Headed to PS5 and PS4 on Tuesday, April 19 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher LEGO Games and developer Light Brick Studio announced LEGO Builder’s Journey will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 19. It will be available on the PlayStation Store.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in December 2019, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June 2021, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox one in November 2021.

View the Creative Mode trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

LEGO Builder’s Journey is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules.

Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder’s Journey.

In Creative Mode, you can build your own models. Choose a themed build plate and get creative. Build a race car, a pirate ship or perhaps a new scene from the game. Enter Photo Mode where you can adjust the camera angle, change the mood, and take a picture for you to share with friends.

The breathtaking LEGO brick world is brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens.

