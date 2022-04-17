Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Valve's Steam Deck has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 15, 2022, which ended April 17, 2022.

Elden Ring is up one spot to second place, while two versions of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga drop down to third and fourth places.

Sea of Thieves is up three spots to fifth place and Valve Index VR Kit is up one spot to sixth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops III and No Man's Sky re-enter the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Sea of Thieves Valve Index VR Kit Call of Duty: Black Ops III No Man's Sky The Elder Scrolls Online - Crown Packs Dread Hunger

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

