343 Industries Details 2 New Maps Coming to Halo Infinite

Developer 343 Industries in a new Halo Waypoint post has detailed the two new maps coming to Halo Infinite with its second season that is called Lone Wolves and is set to start on May 3.

One of new maps is called Catalyst and is for the Arena game modes, while the other is called Breaker and is for the Big Team Battle modes. The second season will also see King of the Hill and Attrition modes added to multiple playlists, gameplay tweaks, bug fixes and more.

Multiplayer level designer Tyler Ensrude describes Catalyst as a "symmetrical arena map nested high up inside of an expansive, tunnel-like Forerunner structure. You’ll find waterfalls pouring down around suspended catwalks, overgrown cathedral walls, and a light bridge connecting the sides of the map together."

Ensrude says Breaker is a "pseudo symmetric BTB map set in a Banished scrapyard where each team’s base is a huge chunk of ship debris, divided by the plasma cutting beam structure in the middle. And yes, that beam is absolutely a dynamic element of the map that presents both opportunities and challenges in gameplay."

Ensrude added, "Catalyst was meant to expand our CTF (Capture The Flag) suite, but it proved to be a solid contender for several modes and was actually the first map that our new Land Grab mode was implemented on, which quickly became a favorite amongst the team.

"Breaker started out as a CTF map as well. The whole idea was to create high-tension flag moments around the laser beam."

Breaker is designed to take on the base versus base combat where territorial control is key to success with a mix of environmental hazards combined with the Halo sandbox. Breaker has a laser that cuts through anything in its path that moves across the map.

The map also has a middle area that "divides the spaces with ramps over a death pit which has given way to some pretty memorable vehicle runs."

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

