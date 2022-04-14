Deadly Dozen Reloaded Arrives April 29 for PC and This Summer for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive announced Deadly Dozen Reloaded will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on April 29, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this Summer.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In World War II, the United States Army was ordered by General Dwight D. Eisenhower to recruit a special operations unit who would be capable of carrying out dangerous missions in secret—any time, and in any environment. Twelve uniquely skilled men were recruited, each one possessing the physical prowess and a distaste for authority well-suited for such an unconventional unit. They became known as the Deadly Dozen.

Choose your squad of four from a roster of twelve playable characters, each with unique stats, weapon, and equipment proficiencies to complete critical objectives behind enemy lines. Players can match their squad to their preferred playstyle, whether that means they want to go full stealth, focus on run-and-gun action, or make some noise with loud, devastating explosions. Players command their unit with the Squad Wheel, which they can use to call out movement orders, fire orders, stance, and formation changes to adapt to challenges in the field. Additionally, direct control is never limited to just one of the four squad members, as players can swap their playable character at any time.

While the structure of Deadly Dozen Reloaded remains the same as the original release, level assets, textures and character models have been rebuilt from the ground up. Real-time lighting, high-quality particle effects, and other environmental effects have been added to bring a sense of realism into the game. The PC version will support up to 4K resolution with no framerate limit, while consoles will run at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second. Audio has been enhanced to include much higher fidelity samples, real-time audio effects such as reverb and occlusion, 3D surround sound, and support for 5.1 or more speaker configurations.

Key Features:

Reimagined for the Modern Era – Graphics and audio aren’t the only things that have been updated. Enemy AI is now more sophisticated, making fights more engaging, and reworked vehicle physics make driving to objectives more fun and realistic.

– Graphics and audio aren’t the only things that have been updated. Enemy AI is now more sophisticated, making fights more engaging, and reworked vehicle physics make driving to objectives more fun and realistic. 10 Giant Missions – Large, faithfully recreated maps containing objectives that can be tackled in any order at the player’s discretion. Each mission will typically take over one hour to complete on normal difficulty.

– Large, faithfully recreated maps containing objectives that can be tackled in any order at the player’s discretion. Each mission will typically take over one hour to complete on normal difficulty. Customizable Loadouts – Eleven different weapons—six American and five German—and seven types of equipment, including first aid kits, binoculars, and a variety of explosives, allow players to customize squad members to suit their play style and the mission at hand

– Eleven different weapons—six American and five German—and seven types of equipment, including first aid kits, binoculars, and a variety of explosives, allow players to customize squad members to suit their play style and the mission at hand No More Permadeath – Players can experience heart-pounding escapes with half of their team, and fallen squad-mates will recuperate for the next mission. No more reloading save files!

