Dead Island 2 Reportedly to Release This Year - News

posted 8 hours ago

Dead Island 2 was first announced back in 2014 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and has had a troubled development with three studios working on the game. Development reportedly moved to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only, scrapping the last-generation versions.

Journalist Colin Moriarty via his Sacred Symbols podcast claims Dead Island 2 is going to be re-revealed this simmer with a possible release in September or October.

"I brought this up a few weeks ago on the show, but Dead Island 2 looks like it’s going to be re-revealed," said Moriarty via VideoGamesChronicle. "I have heard from a source that I trust that the game may be fully revealed sometime this summer and released maybe shortly after that, maybe September or October at the soonest."

Industry insider Tom Henderson previously claimed Dead Island 2 development is going well and is set to launch later this year.

