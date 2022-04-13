Oddworld: Soulstorm Sales Were 'Devastating' Due to PlayStation Plus Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,755 Views
Oddworld Inhabitants CEO and co-founder Lorne Lanning in a recent interview with YouTube channel Xbox Expansion Pass says that Oddworld: Soulstorm being available for free at launch on PlayStation Plus hurt the games sales and called it "devastating" for the studio.
"Let me give you an example around Oddworld: Soulstorm," said Lanning via Wccftech. "Out of necessity to get the project done we were hitting a number of technical debt, legacy issues, talent issues... The game industry is emerging fast, huge companies are paying fortunes while we're just independent and self-financed.
"Sony was like 'Hey, why don't we do a deal?' and the way we were working out the intention of a deal was that we would be free for a month on PS Plus. But we were supposed to deliver Oddworld: Soulstorm in January. At that time there weren't going to be any game machines. We were like, how many could we possibly sell, no one ever penetrates more than 10%, 11% on a new launch. Even the most successful titles you think everyone bought this title for that new machine but then you find out and man, 20% is enormous if someone got that on a new launch title.
"Then COVID just completely kicked us in the gut because we were distributed development across the planet. Now every studio that we were working with is going into lockdown, everyone's working from home and no one can hand a controller next to them to the other person. That's how you build games, right? I never would have said we could do it like this but it was forced upon us and we had to figure it out. That's a long way of saying we needed the money to complete the project and we thought we did a pretty good deal because we got this much money. We thought in January there was no way we'll sell more than this, the most we could sell is less than the money we could get, so we did the deal. Now through no fault of Sony's COVID happened and this delayed us from January to April.
"The deal was still for one free month. What we thought was that we might maybe sell 50K units at launch or maybe a hundred thousand; it was pretty small numbers because it wasn't going to be a lot of PS5s and lockdown looked like it was going to affect the number of machines manufactured as well, so there would be shortages at retail which for our deal would be kind of a good thing. Then there wouldn't be as many game machines out there to get the free game, but because it slipped to April, we had the highest downloaded game on PlayStation 5 with Oddworld: Soulstorm. It was approaching at the end of the day close to four million units or something like that for free because they were all subscribers. For us it was devastating and so that's how kind of the economies work.
"You might make a deal on a certain number of units at a certain price, there are different ways to do it but that's how slipping can really sting the developer right? No one did a dirty deed, it's just Earth in 2020 and 2021."
Developer Oddworld Inhabitants released Oddworld: Soulstorm for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store in April 2021. It was also available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition was later released in November 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.
I think Lanning is upset because he saw the number of downloads (through +) as a potential loss of sales even though he openly admitted they were looking to sell about 50k units. sony gave them a lump sum of what equals 100k units in order to put the game on + and the game went on to be downloaded by millions. If he wasnt happy about it... he shouldnt have taken the deal.
Word of mouth says its not a very good game and those millions of users more than likely didnt even finish let alone even get into it.
That's what I was thinking. I haven't heard a single good thing about this game and Lanning might be thinking he missed out on 4 million sales, but bad worth of mouth would've caused sales to tank after initial release. It's not like Oddworld is a major selling IP either, so this title would've needed to have been the best game in the series to reach those kinds of sales numbers.
It's unfortunate either way but it sounds like Lanning just didn't make the best deal. He lowballed his own game by quite a bit lol
Well if the game isn't well received and most who downloaded haven't played it, he actually over sold (if he received equivalent for 100k sales when he only though he would sell 50k), it is just that he is deluding himself that more people would pay for it because of the download number.
Honestly, with what they had they probably would have been happy to take a lump sum for equivalent to 140K units.
Giving away games for free hurts sales...Who knew?!
But 4 million people downloaded the game. That's just as good as sold right?
I claimed the game since it was a ps+ game, but haven't really had a desire to download and play it. If I run out of games in my backlog I may get to it.
Lanning has always been a bit deluded tbh what were you expecting Lorne? This reminds me of the author of The Witcher moaning he only got the $20k or so he demanded upfront because he refused the offer of royalties in sales of the games.
Potentially a glimpse of what might happen to gamepass once it reaches higher userbases.
This is the risk with launching on a sub service that has a 50%+ attachment rate. on PS5 it was probably closer to 80%.
Devs have said MS offers a variety of payment deals with GamePass. Maybe Sony does too, but all I have ever seen are these lump sum payments.
On GamePass they could have negotiated for a per download payment system but who knows if MS would have done it. They also do time played payments and lump sum and maybe others.
Maybe make a better game first before blaming the platform it released on. Oddworld didnt launch with great reception.
And here I thought that offering games for free made they sell more.
I hadn't heard anything good about this game when it launched nor have I even heard its name mentioned since launch. I doubt most of those 4 million claims have even played the game to begin with and they definitely didn't spread good word of mouth either. There was no buzz about this game whatsoever and Lanning lowballed his own game when he made the deal with Sony.
I have downloaded but didn't play yet. Still doesn't remove the claim that giving for free improve sales as we hear from people here.
No, of course not. By default it will always hurt raw sales. Definitely no getting around that fact lol. The developer just has to hope they got a good deal out of an upfront lump sum or they make a deal to get a certain portion from the monthly subscription revenue from the platform the game is on.
Actual devs have said it, which is far more credible than “people here”.
Also who here ever said that every game on + or Gold sells more because of it, lol