Sledgehammer Games Reportedly Starts Development on Next Call of Duty Title

Activision Blizzard announced earlier this year Infinity Ward is leading development on two Call of Duty games set to release in 2022.

The first is a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the second is a new Call of Duty: Warzone experience. Both games are "designed together from the ground-up​." The two games will use a new engine, while Activision says to "expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale" with the Call of Duty: Warzone experience.

There was a report the Call of Duty game that was in development for 2023 has been delayed to 2024, marking the first time in nearly 20 years Call of Duty will be skipping an annual release.

Exputer has now heard from multiple sources Sledgehammer Games, who developed 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard, has begun pre-production on its next Call of Duty title. No details on the game were revealed by the sources.

One developer suggested that the Call of Duty series will only be skipping one year before going back to annual releases. This is due to Sledgehammer Games having been given until 2025 to complete its next Call of Duty title.

When Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed by Summer 2023, current plans could change.

