Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Sequel and New Warzone Confirmed to Launch in 2022 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Activision announced Infinity Ward will lead development on two Call of Duty games coming out in 2022.

The first is a sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the second is a new Call of Duty: Warzone experience. Both games are "designed together from the ground-up​."

The two games will use a new engine, while Activision says to "expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale" with the Call of Duty: Warzone experience.

"This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019​," reads the blog post from Activision. "The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up​.

"Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode​. A new engine powers both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone.

"Development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward."

