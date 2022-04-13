Weird West Tops 400,000 Players in Two Weeks - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios have announced Weird West has surpassed 400,000 players since it released on March 31.

To celebrate the milestone, Wolfeye Studios has released The Plague community limited-time event. It sees players battle against the undead.

Weird West is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is also playable via Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles