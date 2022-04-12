Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Arrives May 10 for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and developers Rabbit & Bear Studios and Natsume Atari announced the 2.5D action RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 10 for $14.99.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will also be available to play on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

After a massive earthquake revealed Runebarrows deep below a town on the remote frontier of the Allraan known as New Nevaeh, fortune-seeking adventurers and merchants from across the world arrive. Among those hoping to find treasure, three star-crossed heroes come together. CJ, the Venerable Scavenger, and Garoo, the Beastman Mercenary, hope to mine the Rune Lens, a source of magic hidden underground. Isha, the Young Deputy Mayor, wants to rebuild her town.

Delve into the ruins and master Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising‘s satisfying combat. Dash in quick and strike with CJ’s climbing axes, sling sorcery from afar as Isha, and punish foes with Garoo’s gigantic sword. Topple imaginative bosses by swapping between each character and unleashing devastating Link Attacks combining each hero’s specialty, all while platforming through gorgeous 2.5D environments.

Scavenge dungeons and earn materials to reconstruct New Neveah to its former glory and reap benefits applying to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes when it releases in 2023. Cross content includes special cosmetic items, valuable equipment, and trade goods. Make a personal mark on the world of Eiyuden Chronicle by naming certain weapons and delicacies in Rising that will carry over to Hundred Heroes next year.

Within the Runebarrows hides a deep-rooted conspiracy with shocking ramifications for the Eiyuden Chronicle universe. Prepare for Hundred Heroes’ intricate plot and globe-spanning adventure by playing through the inciting events in Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising.

