Halo: The Master Chief Collection Update Adds Flood to Firefight and More

343 Industries has released an update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The update adds the Flood to the Halo 3: ODST Firefight mode, makes other Firefight improvements, custom game browser changes, and adds cross-platform co-op play for Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST.

Read the patch notes below:

HALO 3: ODST FIREFIGHT IMPROVEMENTS AND FLOODFIGHT

Various new settings are available when creating a Firefight session. Added scenario settings include hazards and friendly “Boons” such as additional weapons being available on the map and allies delivered via Insertion Pods.

This update brings Elites to New Mombasa for the first time and a new Firefight game variant: Floodfight. Elites and Flood enemies can also be added to other Halo 3: ODST Firefight game variants via the Wave Properties settings. Flood waves will be accompanied by a fog that changes the atmosphere of classic maps and allies lost to the Flood may return to attack players. Flood-themed hazards are also available in the new scenario settings. These hazards include Flood Dispersal Pods, Flood Stalkers, and Flood-controlled vehicles.



CUSTOM GAME BROWSER (CGB) IMPROVEMENTS

In addition to several menu improvements, all titles in the Master Chief Collection are now available for use in Custom Game Browser sessions.

A “Quick Match” option has been added to the Custom Game Browser menu. This will allow players and their party members to enter a match that fits their selected Filter options without browsing the full list of available sessions.

CROSS-PLATFORM CO-OP FOR HALO 3 AND HALO 3: ODST (EXPERIMENTAL)

Players on PCs and Xbox consoles can now play these campaigns cooperatively online.

This feature has been tested internally, but the team requires additional insight from real players with different networking setups. Please submit Bug Report tickets if you encounter any issues in-game and share your feedback on this feature in the Halo Waypoint forums.

CAMPAIGN CUSTOMIZATION FOR HALO 4

When starting a Halo 4 mission, enable the Campaign Customization option to see equipped weapon skins in-game.

NEW SKULLS ADDED TO HALO 2: ANNIVERSARY, HALO 3, AND HALO 3: ODST

The Acrophobia Skull has been added to Halo 2: Anniversary’s campaign.

16 new Skulls have been added to Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST. Use the expandable box below for a full list of newly added campaign Skulls.

Full list of new campaign Skulls in Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST

Anger

Bandanna

Bonded Pair

Boom

Eye Patch

Foreign

Ghost

Jacked

Malfunction

Master Blaster

Pinata

Recession

So…Angry…

Swarm

That’s Just… Wrong

They Come Back (Halo 3 only)

Acrophobia (Halo 3: ODST only)

NEW MEDALS IN HALO 3 AND ORIGINAL+ MEDALS OPTION

Several new medals have been introduced to Halo 3 multiplayer via the Unified Medal Display setting. These new medals will always count towards level progression but will only be visible in gameplay when the Unified Medal Display setting is set to On.

The new Original+ option for the Unified Medal Display setting will show Halo 3’s original multiplayer medals with their original artwork and three of the newly added medals: Headshot, Assist, and Supercombine.

Full list of new Unified Medals for Halo 3 Multiplayer

Headshot: Kill an opponent by shooting them in the head. Assist: Assist a player in achieving a kill. Revenge: Kill the opponent responsible for your last death. Kill: Kill an opponent (applies only when no other kill medal is awarded). Avenger: Kill an opponent who recently killed your teammate. Comeback Kill: Achieve a kill after dying 3 times in a row. Reload This: Kill an opponent who is reloading. Grenade Kill: Kill an opponent by using a Frag Grenade or Pulse Grenade Protector: Save a teammate by killing his attacker. Close Call: Kill an opponent while your health is low and survive. Rocket Kill: Kill an opponent by using a Rocket Launcher. Plasma Kill: Kill an opponent by using a Plasma Grenade. Vehicle Kill: Kill an opponent with a vehicle. This includes the Shade Turret and Elephant Turret. This is for vehicle weapon kills, not splatters. Vehicle Destroyed: Destroy an enemy vehicle. Sword Kill: Kill an opponent by using an Energy Sword First Strike: Earn the first kill of the match. Vehicle Destroy Assist: Assist in destroying a vehicle. Supercombine: Kill an opponent by using a Needler. Snapshot: Kill an opponent with a sniper rifle while not zoomed in. Last Strike: Earn the final kill. Flag Taken: Take an enemy’s flag from their base. Hill Offense: Kill an opponent holding a hill. Hill Defense: Kill an opponent while holding a hill. Ball Carrier Kill: Kill an opponent holding the Oddball. Flag Returned: Return your team's flag. First Touch: Be the first player to pick up the Oddball. Fuel Rod Cannon Kill: Kill an opponent by using a Fuel Rod Cannon. First Point: Be the first player to earn a point from a hill. Hammer Kill: Kill an opponent by using a Gravity Hammer. Inconceivable: Kill 35 opponents in a row without dying. Unfrigginbelievable: Kill 40 opponents in a row without dying. Ball Holder: Hold onto the Oddball for 10 seconds. Ball Keeper: Hold onto the Oddball for 20 seconds. Ball Master: Hold onto the Oddball for 30 seconds. Ball Hog: Hold onto the Oddball for 45 seconds. Magic Hands: Hold onto the Oddball for 1 minute. Flag Runner: Capture 2 flags in one game. Flag Champion: Capture 3 flags in one game. Smooth Moves: Get a Triple Kill with the oddball. Hill Dominance: Hold and survive in the hill for its entire duration. Brute Shot Kill: Kill an opponent with a Brute Shot. Sentinel Beam Kill: Kill an opponent with a Sentinel Beam. Turret Kill: Kill an opponent with a turret. Territory Captured: Captured a Territory. Territorial: Kill an opponent while you are in a Territory Zone. Triumvirate: Capture 3 different Territories during a match. Bomb Defense: Protect the enemy bomb by killing an opponent near it. Bomb Defused: Defuse the bomb. Disarmed: Kill an opponent while they are arming the bomb. Saboteur: Successfully plant 2 bombs that go off during a match. Environmentalist: Kill an opponent with any dynamic element in the level.

HALO 3: ODST MOD TOOLS

Mod tools are now available for Halo 3: ODST. You can download these tools on Steam. Within the Steam app, set your Library filter to include "Tools," locate “Halo 3: ODST Mod Tools” and install.

