Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Capcom has announced Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The collection will include 32 Capcom arcade classic titles. SonSon will be a free downloadable game wit the collection, while pre-orders and early purchases includes Three Wonders as a bonus game.

