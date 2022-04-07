Ubisoft to Add Quartz NFTs to More Games, Despite Backlash - News

/ 376 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft in December 2021 introduced a new NFT platform called Quartz and will start by adding NFTs to Ghost Recon Breakpoint that include unique in-game cosmetic items. Ubisoft blockchain technical director Didier Genevois later said he has heard positive and negative feedback about adding NFTs to games and the company plans to continue exploring adding NFTs to its games.

The publisher in a state posted on the official Quartz website has stated it will add more "Digits" to its upcoming games.

"Thank you to all Ghost Recon Breakpoint players who claimed their first Digits," reads the statement. "You own a piece of the game and have left your mark in its history. As the last Digit for Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released on 3/17/2022, stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games."

Ubisoft this week announced now after a little over two years it will no longer be updating Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint with new content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles