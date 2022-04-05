Ubisoft Stops Updating Ghost Recon Breakpoint After 2 Years - News

/ 354 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft released Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint in October 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and now after a little over two years has announced it will no longer be updating the game with new content.

"During the past 2 years, we released more than 11 Update and supported several unique initiatives. From the Ghost Experience, the return of AI Teammates, Special Operations with Sam Fisher; working with R6 operators in Operation Amber Sky, and lastly our 'Plant a Tree project' we have been hard at work to add extra content for Ghost Recon Breakpoint," reads a tweet from Ubisoft.

"The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: the brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends.

"From the entire Ghost Recon team, we want to thank you again for your continued support and love you have for the franchise. The feedback you’ve given for Ghost Recon Breakpoint has been instrumental and will help shape the future of the franchise."

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles