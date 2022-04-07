Trek to Yomi Runs at 4K and 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog earlier this week announced Trek to Yomi will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on May 5.

Trek to Yomi game director Marcin Kryszpi speaking with GamingBolt revealed the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It isn't known if the developer will add multiple graphics modes to the gme or not.

Here is an overview of the game:

As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.

Key Features:

Cinematic Presentation – Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi.

– Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi. Stylish Combat – Engage vicious swordsmen and supernatural beings with a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai.

– Engage vicious swordsmen and supernatural beings with a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai. Mythic Storytelling – Experience an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil and heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect.

– Experience an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil and heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. Thrilling Soundtrack – The thrilling action and somber moments are set against a memorable score designed to feel authentic to the time and place of feudal Japan.

