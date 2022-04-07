Immortal Life Launches April 28 for Steam Early Access - News

Publisher 2P Games and developer YiFang Studio announced the single-player management game, Immortal Life, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on April 28 for $16.99 / £13.49 / €13.99.



The Early Access version of the game will feature the basic simulation system, main story, side quests, some interactive NPCs, two areas of the village where construction is allowed, and more.

The Full release of the game is expected 12 to 18 months later and it will have more plot stories, side quests, seasonal events, more NPCs, and other improvements.

Immortal Life is also in development for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Immortal Life is a beautiful single-player management game where you play as a member of a cultivation sect. Fleeing the destruction of your community, you discover a breathtaking valley where a young community welcomes you with open arms. You set yourself to work relentlessly, decided to help your new brothers and sisters make this settlement grow and flourish into a prosperous village.

The path to immortality rests in your heart as much as in your hands.

You are tasked with taking care of the crops—but often, people will need a pair of extra hands to collect different kinds of raw materials, hunt more food, or build new facilities.

The more you help your brothers and sisters, the stronger your relationship with them will become—as they open to you, you will get new items, missions, and skills. The valley itself is waiting for you to know it as well—a wonderful place, full of secrets to learn and discover.

Strengthening your bounds with the whole community, and finding happiness in it, is as important to your spiritual growth as successfully managing your village. Focus on the present, on every small step that leads you to your ultimate goal. Enjoy the beauty of your valley, and make it grow through care and hard work.

Will you find your way to immortality in this small paradise?

Key Features:

Help your brethren in making your new home prosper and flourish. Farm and hunt, learn to trade, build new facilities, and much more!

Improve your relationship with other members of your new community to unlock interesting new missions, abilities, and objects.

Explore a huge map, a breathtaking valley sculpted in beautiful 2.5D consisting of four areas, and learn all its secrets.

Experience life in the valley along the four seasons of the year (Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter), each of them with its own special crops and unique events.

Live a long-term adventure to restore the status of a lost clan of soul cultivators and live the Chinese religion and mythology like never before.

