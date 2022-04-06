Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey Gets Limited Boxed Versions - News

ININ Games, in partnership with developers Survios and Taito, recently announced the pending boxed retail release of Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey. Previously released digitally last October, Puzzle Bobble 3D brings the long-standing puzzle game franchise into the third dimension for the first time. The game is playable on PS4 and PS5, and supports optional PSVR play. Pre-orders for the Limited Edition and Collector’s Edition, which contain additional collectible items, go live on Thursday, April 7, at Strictly Limited Games and their partner fan store Gamesrocket.

About the Game

Bubble dragon brothers Bub and Bob are in for a surprise when their island vacation takes an unexpected turn for an epic, bubble-popping adventure in Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey. Explore lush tropical islands, peaceful lakesides and even the pyramids while solving 100 new puzzles in Puzzle Bobble's first-ever 3D and optional VR experience, the next evolution of the classic Japanese action, puzzle-game franchise! This game is positively bursting with its cheerful design, adorable characters, and timeless, fun gameplay for fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Features:

100 New Puzzles: Brand new 3D puzzles with special bubbles, fun power-ups and items add more depth and physics for a mind-bending challenge

Brand new 3D puzzles with special bubbles, fun power-ups and items add more depth and physics for a mind-bending challenge Full PSVR Support [optional]: Virtual reality transforms players into a bubble-popping dragon with a first-person perspective, and even physicalized interactions when paired with PlayStation Move controllers. You can switch seamlessly between playing on TV and VR.

Virtual reality transforms players into a bubble-popping dragon with a first-person perspective, and even physicalized interactions when paired with PlayStation Move controllers. You can switch seamlessly between playing on TV and VR. 3 Distinct Puzzle Modes: Master the 100 progressively difficult puzzles in Story Mode, kick back and pop endless puzzles in Infinite Mode, or hop into online 1v1 Duel Mode, which supports matches across PS4, PS5, and PSVR.

Master the 100 progressively difficult puzzles in Story Mode, kick back and pop endless puzzles in Infinite Mode, or hop into online 1v1 Duel Mode, which supports matches across PS4, PS5, and PSVR. Easy to Pick-Up-&-Play but Challenging to Master: Simple controls and intuitive game mechanics introduces puzzle popping in a fun, non-intimidating way

Simple controls and intuitive game mechanics introduces puzzle popping in a fun, non-intimidating way Fantastic tunes: Includes an all-new score by Zuntata, the composers for the original series!

Read more about the game's limited boxed editions below.

The Limited Edition is limited to 2,000 individually numbered copies for PS4 and 1,500 copies for PS5, at a price of 29.99€/ $34.99, including a unique cover artwork and a colorful game manual.

The Collector’s Edition is limited to 1,200 copies for PS4 and 800 for PS5. It costs 59.99€/ $64.99 and includes the following additional collectibles:

Special Collector’s Edition Box

Colorful Game Manual

Original Soundtrack

Vacation Odyssey Beach Towel

Bub and Bob Acrylic Keychains

Double-Sided Poster (A2)

4 Die Cut Stickers

3 Vacation Postcards

Bub and Bob Goggle Decal Stickers (VR Headset Compatible)

Both boxed editions will be available for preorder on Thursday, April 7, at 4PM CEST. Shipping is expected for Q3 2022.

