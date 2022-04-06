MLB The Show 22 is Available Now - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio have released MLB The Show 22 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass. The baseball game features cross-saves, cross-progressions, and cross-play.

View a new trailer of the game below:

The Standard Edition for MLB The Show 22 on current gen consoles is priced at $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD, while the Standard Edition on last gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch is priced at $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD.

