Two Point Campus Delayed to August 9

Publisher SEGA and developer Two Point Studios have announced Two Point Campus has been delayed from May 17 to August 9. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch,, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

"Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us," said Two Point Studios game director Mark Webley.

"This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms. We will use these additional three months to optimize Two Point Campus for all platforms."

