Liberated: Enhanced Edition Launches April 20 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4 - News

Publisher Walkabout and developers Atomic Wolf and L.INC announced the action adventure game, Liberated: Enhanced Edition, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 20 for $19.99 / €19.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2020.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Liberated is an action adventure game that unfolds across the pages of a comic book. Seamlessly merging the art of hand-drawn graphic novels with interactivity and side-scrolling action, it’s a revolutionary combination of video games and comics.

In this near-future dystopia, the eerily familiar always-online society gives way to complete government control—all in the name of safety. But in the midst of it all, an insurgent group known as “Liberated” rises.

Liberated: Enhanced Edition Key Features

The acclaimed full game with enhancements in gameplay and content.

Full English voice-overs with immersive voice acting.

Two Epilogue Chapters: “For the Homeland” and “Glory to the Heroes.”

