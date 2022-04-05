Days Gone Director Jeff Ross Joins Crystal Dynamics as Design Director - News

Jeff Ross, the director for the PlayStation title Days Gone, announced he has joined Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics as a Design Director.

"I'm excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as Design Director," said Ross via Twitter. "That's all I can say other than I'm thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people."

Ross and writer John Garvin left the Days Gone studio Sony Bend in December 2020.

Crystal Dynamics announced this week a new Tomb Raider game is in development and it will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

