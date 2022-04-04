More Xbox Game Studios Titles Verified and Playable on the Steam Deck - News

/ 90 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Valve released its all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, at the end of February. A good number of games on Steam have been confirmed to be playable on the handheld, however, many more have not been.

Xbox Game Studios previously shared a list of its games that are Verified, Playable, and unsupported on the Steam Deck. The list of Xbox Game Studios that are confirmed to work on Steam Deck has grown with seven new Verified titles and four new Playable titles.

Here is the list of new Verified and Playable Xbox Game Studios games on Steam Deck:

Verified Fable Anniversary Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Killer Instinct Kalimba Halo: Spartan Strike Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Playable Minecraft Dungeons Gears Tactics Deadlight Halo: Spartan Assault



Here is the list of previously confirmed Verified, Playable, and unsupported Xbox Game Studios games on Steam Deck:

Verified Psychonauts 2 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Battletoads Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Playable Sea of Thieves Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 4 Quantum Break State of Decay: Year-One Survival Editon

Unsupported (Due to anti-cheat) Gears 5 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Halo Infinite Microsoft Flight Simulator X



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles