Epic Games State of Unreal Keynote to Feature 'Very Special Unreal Engine News' - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Epic Games will be hosting its State of Unreal event tomorrow, April 5 at 11:00 am EDT / 8:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm GMT.

During the State of Unreal keynote, Epic Games will reveal Unreal Engine news and showcase the future of games. Tim Sweeney, Kim Libreri, Dana Cowley, Nick Penwarden, Zak Parrish, Teddy Bergsman Lind, and Sjoerd de Jong will speak during the keynote.

Later in the day there will be two showcases focused on the The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo that was released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

You will be able to watch the State of Unreal event on YouTube and Twitch.

At this time tomorrow, we will be together celebrating the future of games and technology! Don’t forget to join our #StateOfUnreal broadcast at 11 AM ET: https://t.co/SVgCS3HQ4M — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) April 4, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles