PlayStation Reportedly Working on PS3 Emulation for PS5

VentureBeat journalist and leaker Jeff Grubb in the latest GamesBeat Decides stream said he has heard Sony is working on PlayStation 3 emulation for the PlayStation 5.

"Since talking about this all week, I’ve looked, I’ve asked… it sounds like Sony might be working on emulation for PS3 on PS5," said Grubb via VideoGamesChronicle.

"It may take some time. I wish they would come out and tell us that. Tell us that you care about this stuff because that is what was missing from the PS Plus announcement… to me, it seemed like they didn’t care about any of it. They just slapped it together, put a new name on it and sold it."

Last month Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. The relaunch of PlayStation Plus will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

The Essential tier is the same as the current version of PlayStation Plus, while the Extra tier adds a catalog of up to 400 PS5 and PS4 games and the Premium tier adds PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. The PS3 games are only available to play via cloud streaming and will not be available to download.

