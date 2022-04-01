Halo Infinite Community Director Admits the Community is 'Out of Patience' - News

Community director Brian 'ske7ch' Jarrard in a Reddit post admitted that the Halo Infinite community is "out of patience" with the lack of new content in Microsoft's flagship title.

"There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints," said Jarrad. "We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through.

"Right now the focus is on S2 and we'll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates.

"We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."

Halo Infinite launched without two major modes, Campaign Co-Op and Forge, that before release were delayed to Season 2 and Season 3, respectively. Campaign Co-Op was delayed once again to sometime after the start of Season 2.

Season 2 will start on May 3 and has officially been named "Lone Wolves." Lone Wolf Spartans are described as "hunters" and "trackers."

It will see playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and new maps. There are two confirmed maps for Season 2 - the Arena map is called "Catalyst" and the BTB map is called "Breaker." The new modes include a free-for-all elimination mode called "Last Man Standing," a new mode called "Land Grab," and the return of "King of the Hill."

