Halo Infinite Community Director Admits the Community is 'Out of Patience' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 397 Views
Community director Brian 'ske7ch' Jarrard in a Reddit post admitted that the Halo Infinite community is "out of patience" with the lack of new content in Microsoft's flagship title.
"There are indeed a lot of challenges and constraints," said Jarrad. "We're certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations, it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through.
"Right now the focus is on S2 and we'll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc.. is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates.
"We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."
Halo Infinite launched without two major modes, Campaign Co-Op and Forge, that before release were delayed to Season 2 and Season 3, respectively. Campaign Co-Op was delayed once again to sometime after the start of Season 2.
Season 2 will start on May 3 and has officially been named "Lone Wolves." Lone Wolf Spartans are described as "hunters" and "trackers."
It will see playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and new maps. There are two confirmed maps for Season 2 - the Arena map is called "Catalyst" and the BTB map is called "Breaker." The new modes include a free-for-all elimination mode called "Last Man Standing," a new mode called "Land Grab," and the return of "King of the Hill."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The content is definitely taking too long. Season 2 will end 9 months after launch with just 2 new DLC maps released since launch. Previous Halo games had anywhere from 6 (Halo Reach) to 9 (Halo 2, 4, and 5) new DLC maps 9 months after release. I'm really not sure what is going on over there at 343, they have more devs than they had when Halo 4 or 5 released, plus like 4 other studios contracted out to assist them (Certain Affinity, Skybox Labs, Spearasoft, and Atomhawk), but everything from Forge, to campaign co-op, to dynamic weather, to ray-tracing, to new multiplayer maps/weapons/vehicles is taking painfully long. Halo Infinite honestly could have used another year or more of development before releasing.
It really amazes me and concerns me that MS still puts up with 343. This isn't their first major screw up. This has been a consistent issue with them and MS just continues to ignore it time after time. I'm not even saying fire all these people. At the very least disband the studio and spread all the devs around to other studios. Possibly get rid of the people in charge though.
I'm wondering if Joe Staten being brought on so late in development is helping steer the boat in the right direction. I can't imagine what a busted state the game was in when they finally brought him in. A lot of leadership at 343 has left over the years with the only mainstay that I can think of being Bonnie Ross and I don't think she has much of an influence in development of Halo games, but she has been the only constant at 343 since she convinced Microsoft to open a new studio dedicated to Halo.
And that is with almost 1 year of delay to release, imagine if it had released at the expected time.
What a shitshow that would've been! It's a damn shame too because the single player campaign was awesome! The story and characters were great and the gameplay really felt like an evolution for the franchise and the gunplay in multiplayer feels the best it's been since Halo 3. There's just.....not much to do lol.