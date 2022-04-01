Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi Launches for PS5 This Summer - News

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Experience announced the Dungeon RPG, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, will launch for the PlayStation 5 this Summer.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View a teaser trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Escape from “Yomi”—a dungeon filled with riches—and danger.

You have been recruited into the Undernauts—a team of brave subterranean adventurers who comb the depths of a massive, monster-infested labyrinth in search of priceless resources.

Make use of your powerful skills and magic items to create exits and reach the surface alive.

As a dungeon RPG, the player must dive through many dungeon levels and move through a grid system to find the correct path to proceed. Players create a party of 6 in order to fight battles and level up while proceeding through the game’s storyline.

Use the “Switch Boost” system to defeat hordes of monsters and create magical doors, ladders, and bridges to escape. Make use of powerful skills and magic items to reach the surface alive.

