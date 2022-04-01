Amnesia: Memories Headed West in Fall 2022 for Switch - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Amnesia: Memories will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this this fall.

The game first released in North America and Europe for the PlayStation Vita and PC via Steam in August 2015 and for Android and iOS later in 2015.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

n this visual novel, your life depends on hiding your recent loss of memory while you navigate complex relationships with five men. Will you be able to piece together that which was forgotten and rewrite the lasting love story you deserve, or will your love story come to an end?

Story

On August 1, you awake as the Heroine, with previous memories of who you are somehow snatched away from you. In your confusion, a mysterious spirit named Orion appears to help you regain your memories. You’ll explore your own world as a complete stranger, trying to understand what was once familiar all while hiding your condition from the five men close to you. Because, as Orion warns, you may jeopardize any chance of recovering your memories if anyone finds out. It’s now up to you recover the past to rewrite your future love story!

Key Features:

Love Your Own Way! – Select one of five guys as your love interest, each with multiple branching story paths. Picking your romantic interest creates different background scenarios for each character, essentially creating many distinct worlds with more than 20 endings!

– Select one of five guys as your love interest, each with multiple branching story paths. Picking your romantic interest creates different background scenarios for each character, essentially creating many distinct worlds with more than 20 endings! Affection, Trust, and… Suspicion?! – Three parameters affect your relationship with your future love. Make the right conversation choices, and you’ll keep Affection and Trust maxed out, but if Suspicion gets too high you’ll be at risk of a Bad Ending!

– Three parameters affect your relationship with your future love. Make the right conversation choices, and you’ll keep Affection and Trust maxed out, but if Suspicion gets too high you’ll be at risk of a Bad Ending! College Games – Use touch controls to play mini-games like Rock, Paper, Scissors and Air Hockey against other characters. Beating them will unlock special images!

– Use touch controls to play mini-games like Rock, Paper, Scissors and Air Hockey against other characters. Beating them will unlock special images! A Picture, 1000 Words! – Meet certain requirements and you’ll be able to unlock voiced images in the Gallery. Touching certain areas of the image will play dialogue of feelings that couldn’t be previously expressed.

