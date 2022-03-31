Capcom to Increase Its Employees Base Salaries by 30% in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 537 Views
Capcom in a press release announced it is raising the average annual base salary for employees in Japan by 30 percent. The increase in salary coincides with the start of the 2022 fiscal year on April 1.
The publisher and developer is also introducing a new bonus payment system for regular employees that is tied to business performance. The company plans to continue to work on improving its employee evaluation and training system.
Alongside higher salaries and a new bonus system, Capcom will be reorganizing its human resources department. There will be the establishment of a Chief Human Resources Officer and Development Personnel Department. It will deal with personal matters and work to improve the environment at the company.
Capcom will release its earnings for the quarter ending March 2022 in May. It is expected to report its fifth consecutive year of record profits.
That's fantastic to hear! Capcom has been on a huge winning streak in recent years when it comes to the quality of the games they've been releasing and gotta reward those that are putting in the work to make these games. I'm really looking forward to seeing what Pragmata is all about next year.
I don't read that as 30% raises for most people. I read that as the starting salary at the lowest levels is going up by 30%.
My reading may well be wrong. But, that's what it sounds like to me.
That's amazing! Good stuff Capcom! ......now when a publisher tries to buy them out Capcom will increase their price by 30% lol jk
Now if only they'd cut ties with Saudi Arabia. Downvote me all you want, I know when I'm right.
Will they then cut off ties with the US who is support the Saudi's? Well they then cutoff all ties with nations supporting the US since the US and Saudi's are working together?
Playing that card are you? What do you want me to do, say the whole world is rotten and blow the fucker up? Guess that's what I get for speaking out against terrorists.
It's publicly traded stock. Pretty much anyone with enough money can buy 5%. The only thing they could do is offer to redeem the stock at far above it's current market value, which is giving Saudi Arabia even more money than they'd get from the investment, plus Saudi Arabia could just buy another 5% later.
So, what exactly do you propose Capcom could or should do to prevent any undesirables from obtaining their stock or bonds? I don't think there is any viable option. At least they're reinvesting the money in their employees.
I don't know. Last I checked Capcom's not into hiring assassins to take out Middle Eastern leaders. All I've been able to do is hope that the Saudi royal family is violently assassinated. Like it or not, some world leaders are best dealt with through graphic acts of violence.