Capcom to Increase Its Employees Base Salaries by 30% in Japan - News

/ 537 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom in a press release announced it is raising the average annual base salary for employees in Japan by 30 percent. The increase in salary coincides with the start of the 2022 fiscal year on April 1.

The publisher and developer is also introducing a new bonus payment system for regular employees that is tied to business performance. The company plans to continue to work on improving its employee evaluation and training system.

Alongside higher salaries and a new bonus system, Capcom will be reorganizing its human resources department. There will be the establishment of a Chief Human Resources Officer and Development Personnel Department. It will deal with personal matters and work to improve the environment at the company.

Capcom will release its earnings for the quarter ending March 2022 in May. It is expected to report its fifth consecutive year of record profits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles