Top 30 Biggest Video Game Franchises in UK History by Revenue - Sales

/ 578 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The list of the top 30 best-selling video game franchises at retail in UK history have been revealed by GfK and reported by GamesIndustry.

The 30 franchises since 1995 have generated over £12.7bn in revenue with FIFA as the number one franchise. FIFA at the top isn't a surprise as it has seen over 50 titles release over that time period. While it is an annual series now there were prior years that saw multiple releases.

Call of Duty is the second biggest franchise over the same period, which has seen 32 games released. It peaked at retail with 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops and 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The Mario franchise, which includes all sub-brands, is the third biggest franchise. There were 109 Mario games released over that period with the biggest entries including Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 8 and New Super Mario Bros.

The Grand Theft Auto series ranks fourth and the last major entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, account for 40 percent of all Grand Theft Auto sales.

There are 11 franchises in the Top 30 that are licensed. This includes LEGO, Star Wars, Tom Clancy, and Harry Potter.

"This is a fascinating list and anyone who has been following the development of the video game industry as I have will no doubt show little surprise at the sheer value, size, and breadth of this market," said GfK senior client insight director for Gaming Dorian Bloch.

"What was once seen as a niche sector is now an unquestionably mainstream market generating billions in revenue annually. The characters in these games have become much-loved heroes, from Lara Croft to Luigi and Mario, to Sonic the Hedgehog.

"Terms used in the franchises have entered our vocabulary, and there are more than a few gamers who could navigate their way around the outskirts of San Francisco from their time at the wheel of a stolen car in GTA."

Here are the top 30 biggest video game franchises in UK history by revenue:

No. Name Title Count Series Start Publisher 1 FIFA 50 1993 EA 2 Call of Duty 32 2003 Activision Blizzard 3 Mario 109 1987 Nintendo 4 Grand Theft Auto 21 1997 Rockstar 5 LEGO 77 1997 Warner/LucasArts/TT Games/Eidos 6 Star Wars 113 1983 EA/LucasArts/Warner 7 The Sims 106 2000 EA 8 Pokémon 93 1999 Nintendo 9 Assassin's Creed 27 2007 Ubisoft 10 Need For Speed 30 1994 EA 11 Sonic 55 1991 Sega 12 WWE and WWF 61 1987 Take-Two/THQ/Acclaim 13 Marvel 106 1982 Sony/Warner/Square Enix 14 Wii Fit 3 2008 Nintendo 15 Tom Clancy 72 1997 Ubisoft 16 Guitar Hero/DJ Hero 18 2006 Activision Blizzard 17 Pro Evolution Soccer 22 2001 Konami 18 Skylanders 6 2011 Activision Blizzard 19 Battlefield 30 2002 EA 20 Tomb Raider 31 1996 Eidos/Square Enix 21 Halo 15 2001 Microsoft 22 DC 43 1986 Warner/EA/Square/Telltale 23 Formula One 66 1992 Codemasters/EA/Sony 24 Gran Turismo 13 1998 Sony 25 Forza 13 2005 Microsoft 26 Harry Potter 13 2001 EA/Warner 27 Crash Bandicoot 22 1996 Activision/Vivendi/Sony 28 The Olympic Games 20 1992 Sega/Nintendo/Eidos/Konami/T2 29 Zelda 35 1987 Nintendo 30 PGA Tour Golf 46 1990 EA/Take-Two

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles