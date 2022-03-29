Top 30 Biggest Video Game Franchises in UK History by Revenue - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 578 Views
The list of the top 30 best-selling video game franchises at retail in UK history have been revealed by GfK and reported by GamesIndustry.
The 30 franchises since 1995 have generated over £12.7bn in revenue with FIFA as the number one franchise. FIFA at the top isn't a surprise as it has seen over 50 titles release over that time period. While it is an annual series now there were prior years that saw multiple releases.
Call of Duty is the second biggest franchise over the same period, which has seen 32 games released. It peaked at retail with 2010's Call of Duty: Black Ops and 2011's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
The Mario franchise, which includes all sub-brands, is the third biggest franchise. There were 109 Mario games released over that period with the biggest entries including Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 8 and New Super Mario Bros.
The Grand Theft Auto series ranks fourth and the last major entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, account for 40 percent of all Grand Theft Auto sales.
There are 11 franchises in the Top 30 that are licensed. This includes LEGO, Star Wars, Tom Clancy, and Harry Potter.
"This is a fascinating list and anyone who has been following the development of the video game industry as I have will no doubt show little surprise at the sheer value, size, and breadth of this market," said GfK senior client insight director for Gaming Dorian Bloch.
"What was once seen as a niche sector is now an unquestionably mainstream market generating billions in revenue annually. The characters in these games have become much-loved heroes, from Lara Croft to Luigi and Mario, to Sonic the Hedgehog.
"Terms used in the franchises have entered our vocabulary, and there are more than a few gamers who could navigate their way around the outskirts of San Francisco from their time at the wheel of a stolen car in GTA."
Here are the top 30 biggest video game franchises in UK history by revenue:
|No.
|Name
|Title Count
|Series Start
|Publisher
|1
|FIFA
|50
|1993
|EA
|2
|Call of Duty
|32
|2003
|Activision Blizzard
|3
|Mario
|109
|1987
|Nintendo
|4
|Grand Theft Auto
|21
|1997
|Rockstar
|5
|LEGO
|77
|1997
|Warner/LucasArts/TT Games/Eidos
|6
|Star Wars
|113
|1983
|EA/LucasArts/Warner
|7
|The Sims
|106
|2000
|EA
|8
|Pokémon
|93
|1999
|Nintendo
|9
|Assassin's Creed
|27
|2007
|Ubisoft
|10
|Need For Speed
|30
|1994
|EA
|11
|Sonic
|55
|1991
|Sega
|12
|WWE and WWF
|61
|1987
|Take-Two/THQ/Acclaim
|13
|Marvel
|106
|1982
|Sony/Warner/Square Enix
|14
|Wii Fit
|3
|2008
|Nintendo
|15
|Tom Clancy
|72
|1997
|Ubisoft
|16
|Guitar Hero/DJ Hero
|18
|2006
|Activision Blizzard
|17
|Pro Evolution Soccer
|22
|2001
|Konami
|18
|Skylanders
|6
|2011
|Activision Blizzard
|19
|Battlefield
|30
|2002
|EA
|20
|Tomb Raider
|31
|1996
|Eidos/Square Enix
|21
|Halo
|15
|2001
|Microsoft
|22
|DC
|43
|1986
|Warner/EA/Square/Telltale
|23
|Formula One
|66
|1992
|Codemasters/EA/Sony
|24
|Gran Turismo
|13
|1998
|Sony
|25
|Forza
|13
|2005
|Microsoft
|26
|Harry Potter
|13
|2001
|EA/Warner
|27
|Crash Bandicoot
|22
|1996
|Activision/Vivendi/Sony
|28
|The Olympic Games
|20
|1992
|Sega/Nintendo/Eidos/Konami/T2
|29
|Zelda
|35
|1987
|Nintendo
|30
|PGA Tour Golf
|46
|1990
|EA/Take-Two
Surprised to see Wii Fit and Guitar Hero up there considering how short the lifespan of those franchises were. Goes to show how big they were at the time.