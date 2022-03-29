Roguelite Spinoff Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Chromatic Games has announced Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is out now for Steam Early Access and will launch later for consoles.

Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue is a roguelite spin-off of the tower defense action RPG series, Dungeon Defenders.

"Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue is an exciting new addition to the series, originally starting as a new game mode that blossomed into an entirely new game," said Chromatic Games creative director Alec Saare.

"We are harmonizing the beloved elements of Dungeon Defenders with the ever-changing customizability and replayability innate to the roguelite genre. Creating fun challenges for players to take on over and over again is our favorite part of working on this beloved series!"

Combining tower defense, action RPG, and roguelite gameplay into a crazy free-for-all, where it’s you and up to three friends versus hordes of enemies. Select your hero, survive the waves of foes, unlock new weapons and runes, and take on the bosses that await you!

Action RPG combat allows you to get into the fray or take down enemies from afar. As you collect powerful runes and weapons your build changes, turning you into a war machine that gains insane strength!

Are you brave enough to dive in as a rogue Defender? Perhaps you like to be in a brave party to support one another? Never fear, you can choose to play solo or with friends in up to four-player online cooperative play.

Active tower building allows you to instantly summon towers that help fight and take down the armies that approach. As you progress you’ll find new towers with stronger effects to help bolster their power!

Heroes, weapons, runes, and Talents are unlocked as you progress, providing greater power, more diversity within your build, and a whole new experience every time you embark on an adventure.

Key Features:

Four heroes (more on the way as we progress through Early Access).

Over 200 powerful runes and item effects.

Over 75 weapons, towers, and offhands.

Over 20 maps with three boss fights.

Four player multiplayer to take content on with your friends!

multiplayer to take content on with your friends! Cross-development with Dungeon Defenders: Awakened.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. As we create new content for Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, it’ll be brought over to Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, it’ll be brought over to Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue. There’s a bundle for owners of each game to get the game you don’t own at a discounted price!

