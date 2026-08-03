Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct Set for August 4 - News

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Nintendo announced it will host a Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct tomorrow, August 4 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK / 23:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17.

Read details on the game below:

In the capital of the Dagdan Empire, powerful fighters gather to participate in the Heroic Games, where the winner is granted one wish.

Which of the four unique heroes will you choose? Cai, Dietrich, Theodora, or Leda.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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