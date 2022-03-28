Rumor: PlayStation Rumored to Have 3 Announcements This Week - News

/ 731 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Reporter and Kinda Funny's Greg Miller via Twitter announced it is looking to be a very excited week for PlayStation announcements as there are currently three rumors.

"Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true.," said Miller. "As such, we’re gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday."

One rumor is that Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to announce its new video game subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, this week.

Spartacus will reportedly combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service and will give subscribers access to a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly fee. Sources claim the new service at launch will have a lineup of hits released in recent years.

Spartacus will reportedly come in three tiers. The first tier includes existing PlayStation Plus benefits, the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, while the third includes extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP games.

Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true.



As such, we’re gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday.



👀 pic.twitter.com/M5KnIRBo1v — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 27, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles