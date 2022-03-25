PlayStation to Reportedly Announce New Subscription Service 'as Early as Next Week' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to announce its rumored new video game subscription service, codenamed Spartacus, "as early as next week," according to a new Bloomberg report.

Spartacus will reportedly combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service and will give subscribers access to a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly fee. Sources claim the new service at launch will have a lineup of hits released in recent years.

It was previously reported Spartacus will come in three tiers. The first tier includes existing PlayStation Plus benefits, the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, while the third includes extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP games.

The report says the new subscription is Sony's answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, however, it won't include big releases on day one. Having every first-party title available on Xbox Game Pass day one is one of the main appeals of the service.

Spartacus appears to be more about Sony combining its two PlayStation services into a single service, rather than being a direct competitor to Xbox Game Pass, which has grown to over 25 million subscribers.

