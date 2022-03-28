Endnight Games Delays Sons of the Forest to October - News

Developer Endnight Games has delayed the first-person survival horror game, Sons of the Forest, from May 20 to October 2022. It will launch for PC.

"Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons Of The Forest was overly ambitious," reads a tweet from the developer. "To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 2022."

