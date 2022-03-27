Xbox Reportedly Paid $5-10 Million to Add Guardians of the Galaxy on Game Pass - News

/ 1,124 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Senior Analyst at MST Financial David Gibson says that Microsoft paid around $5 million to $10 million to Square Enix to add Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass.

"Keep in mind that MSFT paid about US$5-$10m for Guardians of the Galaxy to be on Games Pass... that is like $2 per game when retail is $29," said Gibson. "Ok that is all profit but not too many publishers will be doing that given the low economics from Game Pass.

"For all those who wonder where these numbers come from- I have been covering Square Enix as an Analyst for 15yrs and talk to them regularly. Terms of a Xbox agreement are confidential but these are my estimate based in discussions with Square and others."

Keep in mind that MSFT paid about US$5-$10m for Guardians of the Galaxy to be on Games Pass... that is like $2 per game when retail is $29. Ok that is all profit but not too many publishers will be doing that given the low economics from Game Pass. — David Gibson (@gibbogame) March 26, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 26, 20212. It was added to Xbox Game Pass on March 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles