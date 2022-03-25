Third-Person Shooter Alterborn announced for PS5 and PC - News

Developer Iron Lung have announced third-person survival action shooter, Alterborn, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

Iron Lung is based in Warsaw and founding developers previously worked at Ubisoft, Techland, CI Games, Bloober Team, and Qloc.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Alterborn is a third-person survival action shooter set in a grim, lawless world corrupted by an antediluvian force. You’re an Alterborn, one of the last survivors that eluded death, but not without cost; change overtook you, becoming etched on your very being. You’re set to explore the Shattered Lands, while on a quest to venture into the heart of the curse that plagues you.

Key Features:

One of a Kind, Foreboding World – Embark on a dangerous journey, roaming a vast, bizarre wasteland filled with otherworldly fauna and flora, unlike anything you have ever seen before and uncover all its mysteries. The world is steeped in dark humor and does not play by any rules. Most of the time.

– Embark on a dangerous journey, roaming a vast, bizarre wasteland filled with otherworldly fauna and flora, unlike anything you have ever seen before and uncover all its mysteries. The world is steeped in dark humor and does not play by any rules. Most of the time. Holistic Game Design – A unique blend of multiple genres such as soulslike, roguelite, looter shooter and more, mixed in with a plethora of arcade abilities that cause unspeakable mayhem… and fun.

– A unique blend of multiple genres such as soulslike, roguelite, looter shooter and more, mixed in with a plethora of arcade abilities that cause unspeakable mayhem… and fun. In-Depth Customization – Explore gameplay systems with meaningful choices! Fine-tune your playstyle by mixing and matching countless unlockables such as varied, extraordinary guns, abilities and traits.

– Explore gameplay systems with meaningful choices! Fine-tune your playstyle by mixing and matching countless unlockables such as varied, extraordinary guns, abilities and traits. Pick and Choose Your Friends and Foes – Side with those you deem worthy and fight those you… are just not very fond of. Do whatever! A complex relationship system filled with possibilities will at the very least let you get a glimpse at what is truly going on within this crazed, unstable world.

Unique Features:

Altered State – Your surroundings change in real time before your very eyes; explore handcrafted levels mixed in with procedurally generated content and ever changing gameplay mechanics.

– Your surroundings change in real time before your very eyes; explore handcrafted levels mixed in with procedurally generated content and ever changing gameplay mechanics. Craft Your Own Experience – Overcome adversity with a flexible level of difficulty that utilizes game mechanics rather than an artificial slider. Subsequently, each type of player will appreciate the challenge tailored specifically to them. Special content awaits those most dedicated.

– Overcome adversity with a flexible level of difficulty that utilizes game mechanics rather than an artificial slider. Subsequently, each type of player will appreciate the challenge tailored specifically to them. Special content awaits those most dedicated. Dynamic and Replayable – Your actions do matter and impact the world around you. Whenever you delve into the Shattered Lands, your experience will differ, offering you brand new quests and events while pitting you against unique enemies and bosses. At the same time spotting patterns, learning them and adjusting your toolset accordingly will be rewarded.

