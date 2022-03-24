Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 158 Views

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 28,944 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 20, 2022.

The PS5 of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin version debuted in fourth place with sales of 17,905 units.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in second place with sales of 23,067 units and Elden Ring (PS4) is down from second to third place with sales of 19,487 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 16,078, while Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 9,755.

There are six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 85,497 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 16,968 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,554 units, the 3DS sold 287 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 10 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 28,944 (New) [NSW] Pokémon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 23,067 (2,177,459) [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 19,487 (293,628) [PS5] Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix, 03/18/22) – 17,905 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,078 (4,499,542) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,755 (2,561,419) [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 9,447 (94,818) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,111 (4,813,641) [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) – 8,429 (112,107) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 8,182 (912,325)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 55,675 (1,441,315) Switch – 19,165 (18,116,589) Switch Lite – 10,657 (4,635,407) PlayStation 5 – 13,971 (1,239,386) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,997 (222,657) Xbox Series X – 2,936 (88,985) Xbox Series S – 618 (74,915) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 287 (1,184,064) PlayStation 4 – 10 (7,819,379)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles