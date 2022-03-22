Activision Blizzard Shareholders to Vote on Microsoft Acquisition on April 28 - News

Microsoft announced on January 18 of this year its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft if the deal is approved includes Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

Activision Blizzard shareholders will now hold a vote to either approve or reject the acquisition on April 28, 2022, according to an SEC filing shared with investors and reported by GamesIndustry. The result of the vote is expected to shared on Wednesday, May 4.

Shareholders are being asked to cast a non-binding and advisory vote on the deal during a special meeting that will be held virtually. Anyone who abstains or fails to vote will be counted as voting "against" the merger.

The Activision Blizzard board of directors unanimously stated the terms of the acquisition are "advisable, fair to and in the best interests of Activision Blizzard and its stockholders."

If the merger is approved and completed Activision Blizzard will be delisted from the stock market and will no longer be a publicly traded company. Shareholders will be given the open and are entitled to receive $95 in cash for every Activision Blizzard share they have.

Activision Blizzard says if the merger fails to be approved it is expect the price of its stock will "decline significantly" and "there can be no assurance that any other transaction acceptable to Activision Blizzard or its stockholders will be offered, or that Activision Blizzard's business, prospects or results of operations will not be adversely impacted."

Reuters this week reported the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information from Activision Blizzard and Microsoft as part of its antitrust review of the proposed acquisition. Microsoft is filing for approval of the acquisition in 17 jurisdictions.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously said that even with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft would only be the third biggest gaming company with a marketshare in the low-teens.

