Rumor: Microsoft Might Reveal New Xbox Hardware This Year - News

posted 5 minutes ago

XboxEra co-founder Nick Baker in the latest XboxEra podcast teased he heard that Xbox has some new hardware in development that it is looking to show later this year. However, with everything going on in the world an announcement might be pushed back.

"All I was told that I am allowed to say is that this year...or should I say maybe sometime this year. Because there's a lot of stuff delaying things lately, whether it's the Ukraine situation, still COVID issues, chip shortages, [and] all that sort of stuff. So I'm not going to say it's definitely happening this year, but I've been told it should be this year.

He added, "Xbox currently has some hardware to show that they want to show or that they're going to show that falls into a different bucket than people are probably expecting."

The hardware he says is different from what people would expect from Xbox. This could be a tease of a new Xbox Series variant, or an Xbox Cloud Gaming device, or something entirely else.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

