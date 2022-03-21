PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Are Nearly Tied - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 6-12 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 359,682 units sold for the week ending March 12, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 105.59 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 140,629 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.23 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 139,324 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.32 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 97,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 57,000 units. PS4 sold 236,449 units for the week ending March 14, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 82,439 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,468 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,412 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 59,442 units (-14.2%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 124,077 (-47.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 19,440 units (16.0%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 52,618 (-76.2%) and the Xbox One is down 20,952 units (-93.7%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 5,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are flat week-on-week, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 359,682 ( 105,589,586 ) Xbox Series X|S - 140,629 ( 13,228,574 ) PlayStation 5 - 139,324 ( 18,322,098 ) PlayStation 4 - 16,468 ( 116,705,584 ) Xbox One - 1,412 ( 50,518,009 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 126,914 Xbox Series X|S - 86,472 PlayStation 5 - 71,976 PlayStation 4 - 8,637 Xbox One - 1,186

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 87,043 Xbox Series X|S - 38,736 PlayStation 5 - 32,864

PlayStation 4 - 7,299 Xbox One - 200 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 133,264 PlayStation 5 - 29,322 Xbox Series X|S - 10,809 PlayStation 4 - 283 Xbox One - 15

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,461

PlayStation 5 - 5,162 Xbox Series X|S - 4,612

PlayStation 4 - 249 Xbox One - 11

