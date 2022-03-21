PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Are Nearly Tied - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 6-12 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 23 minutes ago / 288 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 359,682 units sold for the week ending March 12, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 105.59 million units lifetime.
The Xbox Series X|S sold 140,629 units to bring their lifetime sales to 13.23 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 139,324 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.32 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 97,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 57,000 units. PS4 sold 236,449 units for the week ending March 14, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 82,439 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 16,468 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,412 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 59,442 units (-14.2%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 124,077 (-47.1%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 19,440 units (16.0%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 52,618 (-76.2%) and the Xbox One is down 20,952 units (-93.7%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 5,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are flat week-on-week, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 359,682 (105,589,586)
- Xbox Series X|S - 140,629 (13,228,574)
- PlayStation 5 - 139,324 (18,322,098)
- PlayStation 4 - 16,468 (116,705,584)
- Xbox One - 1,412 (50,518,009)
- Switch - 126,914
- Xbox Series X|S - 86,472
- PlayStation 5 - 71,976
- PlayStation 4 - 8,637
- Xbox One - 1,186
- Switch - 87,043
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,736
- PlayStation 5 - 32,864
- PlayStation 4 - 7,299
- Xbox One - 200
- Switch - 133,264
- PlayStation 5 - 29,322
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,809
- PlayStation 4 - 283
- Xbox One - 15
- Switch - 12,461
- PlayStation 5 - 5,162
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,612
- PlayStation 4 - 249
- Xbox One - 11
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
this site is a joke. Sony itself said they will ship 2 million units this fiscal quarter, bringing the ps5 to 19.3 million units by March 31st.
There is always a gap between shipped vs sold.
Sony missed their forecast last quarter, so this wouldn't be the first time if they ship less than expected.
There will be a big boost in sales for PS5 (and Xbox Series X|S) in the next update as there was a big drop at retailers, which will help Sony get closer to their forecast.