Gran Turismo 7 Tops the Italian Charts, WWE 2K22 Debuts - Sales

/ 203 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) is up one spot to first place on the Italian charts for Week 10, 2022, which ended March 13, 2022. The PS5 version had debuted in first last week is down to third place this week.

WWE 2K22 (PS4) debuted in fourth place, while the PS5 version debuted in seventh place.

The PS4 version of Elden Ring is up one spot to second place, while the PS5 version fell from fourth to fifth place. The PC version fell from sixth to ninth and the Xbox Series X|S version dropped from ninth to 10th place.

FIFA 22 (PS4) is up two spots to sixth place, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is down three spots to eighth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 5 titles, one Nintendo Switch titles, one PC title, and one Xbox Series X|S title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 10, 2022:

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) Elden Ring (PS4) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) WWE 2K22 (PS4) - NEW Elden Ring (PS5) FIFA 22 (PS4) WWE 2K22 (PS5) - NEW Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Elden Ring (PC) Elden Ring (XS)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles