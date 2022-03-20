Steam Deck Now Supports Xbox Cloud Gaming Through Edge - News

The Head of Product and Strategy at Xbox Cloud Gaming Catherine Gluckstein has announced Xbox and Valve have worked together to make the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) available to use on the Steam Deck through the Microsoft Edge Beta.

There are also a number of Xbox Game Studios playable natively on the Steam Deck. This includes Psychonauts 2, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Battletoads, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 4, Quantum Break, and State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition.

We worked closely with our friends at Valve to support #Xcloud #XboxGamePass through Microsoft Edge for the Steam Deck. https://t.co/NIuHCJtXMR pic.twitter.com/Jr4JPQSbFC — Catherine Gluckstein (@CJGluckstein) March 18, 2022

Valve president Gabe Newell did recently say he is willing to work with Microsoft to add Game Pass on Steam.

Valve released its all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, at the end of February.

