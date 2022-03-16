Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Adds Mythical Pokemon Arceus and Darkrai - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Pokemon Company announced Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl has added two Mythical Pokémon into the game with Arceus and Darkrai. Shaymin was also recently added.

In order to find Arceus you will need to have a Pokémon Legends: Arceus save file on your Nintendo Switch with all the main missions completed and to have the the National Pokédex in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl.

Once you have done those two things you can return to your room in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl and get the Azure Flute item. After that you can go to the Spear Pillar at the top of Mount Coronet and Arceus will appear.

In order to find Darkrai you must first get the Member Card item available between the new moons in the Mystery Gift feature in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl. After that you will need to enter the Hall of Fame and get the National Pokédex. After that travel to the Newmoon Island, where you will be able to find Darkrai.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

