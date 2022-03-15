EA Play Live 2022 Has Been Cancelled - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Electronic Arts has confirmed to IGN there will be no EA Play Live event this year. The publisher will instead reveal details on its upcoming projects individually when the time is right.

"We love EA Play Live as it's our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you," said the EA representative. "However, this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date.

"We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them. We look forward to spending time with you throughout the year!"

Starting in 2016 EA hosted its EA Play Live event alongside E3 in June. The event would feature EA showcasing its upcoming lineup of games and let fans try out its games. Last year the event was online only due to the pandemic.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles